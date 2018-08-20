South Texas Money Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,959,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,616,000 after buying an additional 151,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

COL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.46.

Shares of NYSE COL opened at $137.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $139.63.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. analysts predict that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Rockwell Collins’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

