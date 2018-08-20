Sonic Foundry (SOFO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sonic Foundry earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 48.2064395559598 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Sonic Foundry stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $1.90. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Sonic Foundry has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a negative return on equity of 258.54% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter.

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content.

