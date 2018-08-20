Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Titan International (TWI) Stock Price

Media headlines about Titan International (NYSE:TWI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Titan International earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.5336719417284 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Titan International stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $7.44. 456,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,492. The stock has a market cap of $433.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.62. Titan International has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.32 million. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Titan International will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Titan International from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. William Blair cut Titan International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other Titan International news, CFO David A. Martin acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $144,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 549,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

