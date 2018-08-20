Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Castlight Health (CSLT) Stock Price

News headlines about Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Castlight Health earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.802557526157 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSLT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.80 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

NYSE:CSLT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.05. 261,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,209. Castlight Health has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $413.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $136,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 297,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,506.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $29,106.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,944.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,118 shares of company stock worth $365,231. Insiders own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services.

