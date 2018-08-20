Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Redfin (RDFN) Share Price

Media coverage about Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Redfin earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.2655057687159 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of RDFN opened at $17.19 on Monday. Redfin has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.95.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. DA Davidson set a $28.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

In other news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 10,570 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $228,523.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,856.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,749 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,176.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,560 shares of company stock worth $1,533,711 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

