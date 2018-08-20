Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact J M Smucker (SJM) Stock Price

Press coverage about J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. J M Smucker earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3286911695373 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $114.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J M Smucker has a 52-week low of $96.13 and a 52-week high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that J M Smucker will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 price objective on J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on J M Smucker from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J M Smucker from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.83.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Jill R. Penrose sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $55,047.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,766.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry C. Dunaway sold 10,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total value of $1,098,973.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,405.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,461 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.