Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Share Price

News stories about Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cadence Design Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 47.4853693999007 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

CDNS opened at $45.18 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $518.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $348,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,743.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $4,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,059,013.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,944,605. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

