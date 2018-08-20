Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Moody’s (MCO) Share Price

Press coverage about Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Moody’s earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 44.8342580330947 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

Moody’s stock opened at $171.50 on Monday. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $129.03 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 907.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 26,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $4,530,127.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,869,151.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.16, for a total transaction of $1,761,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,108,910.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

