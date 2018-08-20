Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First Community Bancshares (FCBC) Stock Price

Media stories about First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Community Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.8821162439982 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of First Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.85. 15,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,636. First Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.66.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. First Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $29.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from First Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Separately, BidaskClub cut First Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

In related news, COO E Stephen Lilly sold 8,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $284,066.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,123.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bancshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

