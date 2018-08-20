Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BroadVision (BVSN) Share Price

Headlines about BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BroadVision earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.8333900378921 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BVSN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,953. BroadVision has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. BroadVision had a negative net margin of 145.61% and a negative return on equity of 101.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

