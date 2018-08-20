Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (RUSHA) Share Price

Headlines about Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.9809723908079 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

RUSHA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

RUSHA opened at $42.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.15. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a 1-year low of $37.95 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

