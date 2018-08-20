Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact INVESCO VAN KAM/COM (VCV) Share Price

Headlines about INVESCO VAN KAM/COM (NYSE:VCV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. INVESCO VAN KAM/COM earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.5085627562103 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE VCV traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $12.07. 1,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,138. INVESCO VAN KAM/COM has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th.

There is no company description available for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust.

