Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AngioDynamics (ANGO) Stock Price

Media stories about AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AngioDynamics earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.6866863535614 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGO. BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded AngioDynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

ANGO stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $22.04. 2,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,864. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $787.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.97.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

