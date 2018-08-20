Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SandRidge Energy (SD) Share Price

Headlines about SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SandRidge Energy earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 46.4930751576986 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,671. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $584.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,096.8 net producing wells; approximately 643,000 net acres under lease; and two rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and two rigs drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 177.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

