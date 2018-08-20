Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Innophos (IPHS) Stock Price

News coverage about Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Innophos earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 48.0736673819699 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

IPHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Innophos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of IPHS stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $43.65. 3,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.75. Innophos has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $863.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). Innophos had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Innophos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Innophos will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

