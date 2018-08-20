Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Share Price

News articles about Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Universal Forest Products earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the construction company an impact score of 46.0713987657888 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UFPI. BidaskClub lowered Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

UFPI opened at $37.07 on Monday. Universal Forest Products has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $499,267.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

