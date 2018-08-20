Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Panera Bread (PNRA) Stock Price

Press coverage about Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Panera Bread earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 42.9989932417147 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Panera Bread stock opened at $314.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Panera Bread has a fifty-two week low of $185.69 and a fifty-two week high of $316.21.

Panera Bread Company is a food service company. The Company is a national bakery-cafe concept. As of December 27, 2016, the Company operated 2,036 own and franchise-operated bakery-cafe locations in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario, Canada. It operates through three segments: Company bakery-cafe operations, franchise operations, and fresh dough and other product operations.

