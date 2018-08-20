Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Oritani Financial (ORIT) Share Price

Media stories about Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oritani Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 48.7649635102036 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $745.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.41. Oritani Financial has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Get Oritani Financial alerts:

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Oritani Financial had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 9.32%. analysts predict that Oritani Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Oritani Financial’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Oritani Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oritani Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.