Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI) Stock Price

News stories about Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.4831623544261 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.54. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 46.70 and a quick ratio of 46.70.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

