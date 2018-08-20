Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Colony Capital (CLNY) Share Price

Press coverage about Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Colony Capital earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.8813116762105 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CLNY opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Colony Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 14.25%. Colony Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. analysts predict that Colony Capital will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

