Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CBIZ (CBZ) Stock Price

News stories about CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CBIZ earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 47.9566589736241 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CBIZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of CBZ opened at $23.10 on Monday. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald V. Weir sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $203,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,163 shares of company stock worth $1,451,777. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBIZ, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax compliance and consulting, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.

