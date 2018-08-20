Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Share Price

Headlines about Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Renewable Energy Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.5707571783549 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:REGI traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.05. 53,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $785.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.32. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $580.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.60 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price objective on Renewable Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $115,013.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,248.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,133 shares of company stock worth $570,828. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

