Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Preferred Bank (PFBC) Stock Price

Press coverage about Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Preferred Bank earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 46.9637722991867 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.79. 1,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $815.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $49.84 and a 12 month high of $69.48.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.57%. research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Raymond James downgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens downgraded Preferred Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.