Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Share Price

Media stories about Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ligand Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.5404779401752 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

NASDAQ LGND opened at $247.98 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $255.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.10% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LGND. HC Wainwright set a $245.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.57.

In related news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.78, for a total value of $2,158,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Lamattina sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.51, for a total transaction of $778,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,191.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,802,380 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

