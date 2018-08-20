Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Robert Half International (RHI) Stock Price

Headlines about Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Robert Half International earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.6255667597914 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “$68.51” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $76.96 on Monday. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $79.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 271,364 shares in the company, valued at $21,030,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

