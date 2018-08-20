Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Wayfair (W) Stock Price

News articles about Wayfair (NYSE:W) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wayfair earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.507872527233 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of W stock opened at $119.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 1.41. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.04). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 31,507.11%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on W. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Wayfair to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wayfair to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wayfair to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $2,160,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,184,475.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,429 shares of company stock worth $24,711,921 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.