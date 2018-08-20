Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Stock Price

Media headlines about Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Johnson Outdoors earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.5607138599839 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.04. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,048. The company has a market capitalization of $968.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.86 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 8.48%. research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JOUT. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Sidoti raised Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

