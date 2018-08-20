Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Bank of America (BAC) Stock Price

News stories about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bank of America earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6078832494 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.37.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 39,840,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,095,102. Bank of America has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $319.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

