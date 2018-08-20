Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Speedway Motorsports (TRK) Stock Price

News headlines about Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Speedway Motorsports earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5275966983487 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

TRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Speedway Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Speedway Motorsports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE TRK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32. Speedway Motorsports has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.04). Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.21 million. equities research analysts forecast that Speedway Motorsports will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Speedway Motorsports’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

