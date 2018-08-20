Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

SWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.26.

Shares of SWKS opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $117.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,164,003.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 460.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $229,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

