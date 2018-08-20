Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $3.58 on Top Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $3.58 or 0.00055381 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, ChaoEX, Iquant and Cryptopia. Skycoin has a total market cap of $35.77 million and approximately $707,234.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00283638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00151966 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000210 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00036171 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, ChaoEX, C2CX, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

