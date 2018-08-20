SJA Financial Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.5% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,280,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 507,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,881,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,127,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,084 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.75 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $36.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

