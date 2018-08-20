Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Director Sells C$102,900.00 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.43, for a total transaction of C$102,900.00.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total transaction of C$104,400.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.66, for a total transaction of C$109,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.69, for a total transaction of C$147,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$111,000.00.

On Monday, May 28th, Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total transaction of C$144,000.00.

Shares of TSE SVM opened at C$3.35 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.72 and a 12 month high of C$4.24.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of C$58.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.57 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

