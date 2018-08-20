Signia Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Stage Stores Inc (SSI)

Signia Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) by 2,788.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,005,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935,703 shares during the quarter. Stage Stores comprises about 4.3% of Signia Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Signia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Stage Stores worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSI. Axar Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Stage Stores by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stage Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stage Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stage Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stage Stores by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 44,053 shares during the period. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Stage Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Stage Stores from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.

SSI stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Stage Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.23 million during the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. equities research analysts forecast that Stage Stores Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

