Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) Insider Martin Brodbeck Sells 4,813 Shares

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) insider Martin Brodbeck sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $246,329.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,069.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SSTK opened at $50.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. Shutterstock Inc has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.40 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Shutterstock by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Shutterstock by 3,798.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.