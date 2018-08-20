Shopify Inc (SHOP) Director Sells C$18,219.50 in Stock

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Director Gail Faye Goodman sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.15, for a total value of C$18,219.50.

TSE:SHOP traded down C$2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching C$176.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,558. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of C$111.68 and a 12 month high of C$232.65.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

