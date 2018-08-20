Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Position Lifted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $124,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 12.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,990,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $443.39 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $326.68 and a 12 month high of $450.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.68% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $473.00 to $457.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.60.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 858 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.16, for a total value of $380,231.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,372.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 524 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.19, for a total value of $234,327.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,695 shares of company stock worth $13,084,776. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

