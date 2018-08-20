SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,845 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,663,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,830,000 after acquiring an additional 586,729 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,037,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,363,000 after acquiring an additional 798,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,999,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,187,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,721,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,430,000 after acquiring an additional 88,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,234,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,355,000 after acquiring an additional 720,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE:AWK opened at $89.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.02 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.32%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.79.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $98,900.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $233,761.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.