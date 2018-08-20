SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 59,333 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,333 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Kimco Realty worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $8,045,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 87,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 840,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 113,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM opened at $16.99 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $90,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,803.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 475 U.S. shopping centers comprising 81 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.