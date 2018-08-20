Seven Stars Cloud Group (SSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ:SSC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 21,133,041 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,775% from the previous session’s volume of 735,023 shares.The stock last traded at $3.02 and had previously closed at $1.97.

About Seven Stars Cloud Group (NASDAQ:SSC)

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc operates as an Artificial-Intelligent (AI) and Blockchain-powered Fintech company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides asset owners and holders a method and platform for digital asset securitization, tokenization, and trading through managing and providing an infrastructure and environment that facilitates the transformation of traditional financial markets, such as commodities, currency, and credit into the asset digitalization.

