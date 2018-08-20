Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,495 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 11,166.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 118,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 117,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $108.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.36 and a fifty-two week high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

