Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 497.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.55.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total transaction of $164,271.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,563 shares in the company, valued at $7,676,445.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $103.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $85.16 and a one year high of $110.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.62 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.9225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,362 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

