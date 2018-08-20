Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 69,472 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,472 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 10,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $784,973.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,479.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 15,966 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $1,004,900.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,615.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $77.64 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.17.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

