Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 90,057 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1,692.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,057 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 223.2% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,700,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,504,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,986,115,000 after purchasing an additional 932,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $60,659,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $42,766,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $1,808,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $130.42 on Monday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.62). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup set a $144.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.81.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $904,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

