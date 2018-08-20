Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $10.71 Million in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Stock

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 463,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

KALU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

KALU stock opened at $106.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $119.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.95 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.22%.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $977,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Barneson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $787,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,088 shares of company stock valued at $3,107,441 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

