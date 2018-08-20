SEA (SE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $13.58 on Monday. SEA has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SE shares. ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in the Greater Southeast Asia. The company operates through three segments: Digital Entertainment, E-commerce and Digital Financial services. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

