Scotiabank Analysts Give Cheniere Energy Partners (CQH) a $29.00 Price Target

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) received a $29.00 price objective from analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

CQH traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $29.35. 6,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,182. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $33.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.74 million. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 150,656.80% and a net margin of 99.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 17.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 33,683 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 382.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after acquiring an additional 360,342 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,897,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 19.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 3,254,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,863,000 after acquiring an additional 518,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 29,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC, through its interest in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., develops, constructs, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. It also owns a 94-mile pipeline, which interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines.

