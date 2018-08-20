Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) Stake Lessened by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 58,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $50.67 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $52.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

