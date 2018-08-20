Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in State Street Corp (STT)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,767 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $127,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its position in shares of State Street by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $84.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). State Street had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

In other news, EVP George E. Sullivan sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $134,002.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,893.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $28,523.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,954 shares of company stock worth $2,237,777. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on State Street from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

