SCANA (SCG) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about SCANA (NYSE:SCG) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SCANA earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.7129650771316 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

SCG stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.18. SCANA has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $61.31.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.45 million. SCANA had a positive return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that SCANA will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Mizuho raised shares of SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Williams Capital raised shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SCANA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SCANA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

